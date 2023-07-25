Contrasting COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) and George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COMSovereign and George Risk Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $12.64 million 0.36 -$153.05 million N/A N/A George Risk Industries $20.74 million 2.61 $3.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares COMSovereign and George Risk Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

George Risk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

COMSovereign has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and George Risk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A George Risk Industries 17.60% 7.44% 6.72%

Summary

George Risk Industries beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also provides tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers; and edge compute capable small cell 4G LTE and 5G access radios. In addition, the company offers maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to COMSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. COMSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

