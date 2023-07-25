Contrasting DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and Union Dental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Union Dental.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DocGo has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, indicating that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DocGo and Union Dental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 2.00 $34.58 million $0.20 42.55 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Union Dental.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Union Dental on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

