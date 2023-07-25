Contrasting Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) & QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and QinetiQ Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 4.44 QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -68.16

QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. QinetiQ Group pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QinetiQ Group pays out -174.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and QinetiQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and QinetiQ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00 QinetiQ Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

QinetiQ Group has a consensus target price of $431.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,353.13%. Given QinetiQ Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QinetiQ Group is more favorable than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Summary

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA beats QinetiQ Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydroacoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It provides air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also offers components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Other segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. It operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

