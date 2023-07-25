Contrasting Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -62.12% -27.11% -10.61% FGI Industries 1.96% 14.55% 5.12%

Risk and Volatility

Traeger has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.5% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Traeger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of FGI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Traeger and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 7 1 0 2.13 FGI Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $4.02, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. FGI Industries has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Traeger.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traeger and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $655.90 million 0.82 -$382.14 million ($3.04) -1.43 FGI Industries $161.72 million 0.11 $3.68 million $0.25 7.24

FGI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FGI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FGI Industries beats Traeger on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

