Contrasting Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Volkswagen and GreenPower Motor are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -37.86% -51.85% -24.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Volkswagen and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.16%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and GreenPower Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $39.70 million 2.70 -$15.04 million ($0.64) -6.72

Volkswagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Volkswagen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, KODA, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brand names. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG is a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

