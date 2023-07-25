Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

