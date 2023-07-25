Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.88 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

