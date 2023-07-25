Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

