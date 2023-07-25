Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,746,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

