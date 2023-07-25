Critical Analysis: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) & ICTV Brands (OTCMKTS:ICTV)

ICTV Brands (OTCMKTS:ICTV – Get Free Report) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ICTV Brands and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ICTV Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTV Brands N/A N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education -4.19% -25.43% -4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTV Brands and Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTV Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education $1.53 billion 0.04 -$68.86 million ($1.28) -1.01

Analyst Ratings

ICTV Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnes & Noble Education.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICTV Brands and Barnes & Noble Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTV Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barnes & Noble Education has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.88%. Given Barnes & Noble Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes & Noble Education is more favorable than ICTV Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats ICTV Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTV Brands

(Get Free Report)

ICTV Brands, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of products through multi-channel distribution and the provision of health, beauty, and wellness products. The firm operates through the Direct Response Television and International Third Party Distributor segments. It offers products under the following brand names: DermaWand, DermaVital, CoralActives, Derma Brilliance, Jidue, and Good Planet Super Solution. The company was founded on September 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com. It also offers First Day and First Day Complete access programs; BNC OER+, a turnkey solution for colleges and universities, that offers digital content, such as videos, activities, and auto-graded practice assessments; and general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, school spirit products, lifestyle products, technology products, supplies, graduation products, and convenience items. In addition, the company sources, sells, and distributes new and used textbooks; and sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to approximately 350 college bookstores. Further, it offers direct-to-student subscription-based writing services; and bartleby, a direct-to-student subscription-based offering that includes textbook solutions, expert questions and answers, and writing and tutoring services. The company operates 805 physical college and university bookstores; 622 virtual bookstores; 8 True Spirit e-commerce websites; pop-up retail locations; 73 customized cafés and 11 stand-alone convenience stores; and a media channel for brands targeting the college demographic. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ICTV Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTV Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.