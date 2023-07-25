Critical Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.60 million 113.50 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -2.25 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.80) -1.48

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 3 5 0 2.30 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 93.87%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -3,054.45% -52.40% -19.92% Graphite Bio N/A -31.47% -29.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

