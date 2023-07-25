Critical Review: WithSecure Oyj (FSOYF) and Its Competitors

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WithSecure Oyj to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

WithSecure Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. WithSecure Oyj pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 2,493.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WithSecure Oyj is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A WithSecure Oyj Competitors -50.82% -89.11% -14.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A 15.50 WithSecure Oyj Competitors $254.21 million $453,888.89 -288.46

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WithSecure Oyj’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WithSecure Oyj. WithSecure Oyj is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of WithSecure Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WithSecure Oyj and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WithSecure Oyj 1 1 1 0 2.00 WithSecure Oyj Competitors 252 1338 1887 23 2.48

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 68.00%. Given WithSecure Oyj’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WithSecure Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

WithSecure Oyj competitors beat WithSecure Oyj on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce. The company also provides consulting services, including security strategy and risk management, resilience development, and security assurance services; support services; security training services; and managed services, such as countercept managed detection and response, attack surface management, and cloud security posture management services; USB armory, a smallest secure computer; and Armory Drive, an encrypted storage solution. WithSecure Oyj was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

