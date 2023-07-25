Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.