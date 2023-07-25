CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 298,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CUBE stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
