CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 298,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

CUBE stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

