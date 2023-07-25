Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CFR opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

