CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.39. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several research firms have issued reports on CVBF. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

