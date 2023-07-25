CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVB Financial Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.39. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
