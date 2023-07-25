DA Davidson Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $415.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.37.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.