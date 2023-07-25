DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.