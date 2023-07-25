Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,291 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.