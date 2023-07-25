Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,257 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

