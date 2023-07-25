Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,895 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after buying an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.95.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

