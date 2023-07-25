Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 796 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

