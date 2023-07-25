Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

