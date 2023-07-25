Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.