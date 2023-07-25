Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.67 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.