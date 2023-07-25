Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

