Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock worth $20,190,315. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

