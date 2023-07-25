Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $615.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.07.
DECK opened at $548.61 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $272.52 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
