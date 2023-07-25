Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $615.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.07.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

DECK opened at $548.61 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $272.52 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

