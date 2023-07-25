Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 499,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

