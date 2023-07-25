Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

