Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $15,814,080,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

