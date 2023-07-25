DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,931 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

