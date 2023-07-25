Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY23 guidance at $6.65-$6.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLR opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

