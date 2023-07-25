Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

