Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 468 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

