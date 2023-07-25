Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $99.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

