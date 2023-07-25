Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

