DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $20.69 Average PT from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.