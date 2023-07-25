Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.72.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

