Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
