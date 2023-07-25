Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

