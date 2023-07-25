Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $379.69.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.90 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

