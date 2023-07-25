Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $390.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a 200 day moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.