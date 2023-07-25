DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

