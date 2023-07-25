Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

