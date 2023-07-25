Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($140.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

