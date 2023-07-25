Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

