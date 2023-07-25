Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
