Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Shares of EA opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

