Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.42 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

