Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $250.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.