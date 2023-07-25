Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

